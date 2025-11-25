4 mistakes people with dry skin commonly make

Subhadrika Sen
Using harsh cleansers: Sometimes cleansers remove too much of natural oils which leave the skin drier than before. Ideally, opt for hydrating cleaners with hyaluronic acid or glycerine.
Long showers: Many take long showers under hot water, mostly because it is winter. Ideally, one should opt for lukewarm water while taking a bath. This helps in cleansing and water retention without drying out the skin.
Moisturiser on direct dry skin: This locks less moisture between the skin layers. Instead take a shower and then apply moisturiser, which ensures more hydration and water retention.
Using light-weight lotions: While light on skin, they evaporate quickly and don’t help the skin long-term. On the other hand, applying a layer of shea butter or skin-friendly oil serum, in the driest areas helps to reduce dryness.