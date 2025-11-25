5 things to know about NFL's Shedeur Sanders, who had a historic start for Browns

Udisha
Who is Shedeur Sanders?
Shedeur Deion Sanders is a professional American footballer who plays as the quarterback in NFL team Cleveland Browns. His father is legendary cornerback Deion Sanders.
He was selected in the 2025 draft
Shedeur Sanders was selected by Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in 2025. The 23-year old player had previously played for Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes.
Sanders had a stellar debut
His debut for the Browns came on Sunday, November 23 and he had a historic start. Shedeur Sanders started off his stint at the Browns with a win, completing 11 out of 20 passes for 209 yards.
Sanders made history
With the win against Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Shedeur Sanders became the first quarterback of the Cleveland Browns to win the starting game since 1995.
Shedeur Sanders won an award in 2024
The footballer had been awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2024 for best college quarterback. Traditionally this award is given to, "the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement".