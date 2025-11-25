5 things to know about the iconic bike from Sholay

Udisha
The iconic bike used in the cult classic film Sholay, on which Jay and Veeru rode singing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge, was a 1942 BSA WM20.
The bike is currently on display at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa as 2025 marks 50 years since the film released.
The bike is actually a military vehicle. The "W" in the model number is short for "War Department". It was a popular British vehicle during the Second World War.
The Sholay Bike used to belong to a family in Karnataka before it entered the sets of the classic film. The registration number, MYB3047 refers to the former state of Mysore.
Almost eight decades hold, the number of the bike reads MYB3047 and is as good as new, maintained and polished.