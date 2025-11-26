4 things that might happen if you don't sun-dry your clothes before wearing

Udisha
Your clothes might smell
Not drying your clothes completely and properly and leaving it damp can cause mold to form on your clothes leading to a foul odour.
Your clothes will become dull
Sunlight help disinfect and brighten clothes. It also helps fade stains. Not sun-drying your clothes will make it dull over time.
Cause damage to fabric
Clothes are delicate items and while over-heating is dangerous, leaving it damp can also damage clothes. It leads the clothes lose their size and shape eventually.
Increased creases
Sun drying clothes implies a gradual process which prevents creases and wrinkles on the clothes. Any other quick drying methods lead to increased wrinkles.