5 adventure activities in Meghalaya that you should not miss

Subhadrika Sen
Caving: Explore the hidden treasures under the earth as you embark on a caving expedition with the experts. Some of the limestone caves to visit include Siju or Mawsmai.
Trek: to see the natural beauty- the double-decker root bridge. One of the most popular destinations of Meghalaya, the path is surrounded by dense forest, waterfalls and steep bridges.
Kayaking: on the crystal clear Umngot is an experience to cherish.
Zip-lining: is perfect for those who want thrill and views, combined together
River Canyoning: gives you the chance to soak in the fantastic views of the waterfalls, natural pools, rock formations and more.