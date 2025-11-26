5 sustainable beauty brands Indians should swear by in 2025

DEBOLINA ROY
Juicy Chemistry is an eco-friendly, certified organic company focusing on herbal skincare, cold-pressed oils and non-preservative products. Their formulations are vegan, cruelty-free and packaged with as few materials as possible, making them one of the leading trusted sustainable beauty brands. Their extensive line of products includes body creams, serums, and facial oils that are gentle yet extremely effective.
Earth Rhythm integrates sustainable practices with modern skincare technologies. All Earth Rhythm's creams, serums and cleansers are dermatologically tested. A great number of their products are available in low-waste or refillable containers, thereby helping consumers minimize waste while providing high-quality skin care. As a result, Earth Rhythm distinguishes itself from other sustainable beauty brands through its dedication to eco-friendly manufacturing techniques.
SoulTree is a company that blends traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with organic ingredients that do not contain parabens, sulfates, and synthetic scents. SoulTree places an emphasis on eco-friendly sourcing and uses only those ingredients that are ethically sourced. SoulTree offers numerous products, including face oils, face cleansers, hair products and other skincare items, all of which yield desired results without relying upon unethical practices.
Vilvah is a farm-to-facial brand, offering goat milk and other plant-based ingredients as well as naturally derived formulations. Vilvah is committed to sustainable business practices, providing eco-friendly packaging and using the least amount of synthetic chemicals possible. Products offered by Vilvah include soaps, face washes, hair products, and lotions, all aimed at enriching the health of the skin while encouraging responsible consumerism.
The Tribe Concepts offer a zero-impact skincare brand based on plant-based formulas inspired by the use of traditional Indian remedies. All Tribe product formulations use natural ingredients and undergo the least amount of processing to preserve effectiveness. Ideal for the environmentally-minded consumer seeking visible improvement, The Tribe Concepts provide thorough and noticeable results.