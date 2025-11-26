5 sustainable beauty brands Indians should swear by in 2025

SoulTree

SoulTree is a company that blends traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with organic ingredients that do not contain parabens, sulfates, and synthetic scents. SoulTree places an emphasis on eco-friendly sourcing and uses only those ingredients that are ethically sourced. SoulTree offers numerous products, including face oils, face cleansers, hair products and other skincare items, all of which yield desired results without relying upon unethical practices.