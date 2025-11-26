Gurugram gets a new artisanal spot for Vietnamese coffee

Subhadrika Sen
Get a taste of Vietnamese coffee with specialty beverages like Vietnamese Phin-filter coffee, egg coffee, coconut coffee, iced Vietnamese latte, and more.
The cosy modern interiors is not only welcoming with a view but also comfy and perfect to activate your work from café mode.
Along with artisanal coffees one can munch on delicacies like fresh bakes, bánh mì sandwiches, baos, and indulgent desserts.
Available at Three o’ Clock Café located at AIPL Joy Central, AIPL Business Club and Elan Epic Mall across Gurugram.