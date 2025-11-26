Top 5 highest-earning celebrities on Instagram

Bristi Dey
Cristiano Ronaldo
For the longest time of this year, the football legend Cristiano is topping the list amongst the highest paid celebs on Instagram. Boasting a massive following of 668 million (around INR 27 crore per post), his posts command unparalleled reach.
Lionel Messi
Does football really rake in that much cash? Apparently, yes! Coming in second is another football titan, Lionel Messi, who keeps fans on their feet when he's about to strike a goal. With 510 million followers (around INR 22 crore per post) on Instagram, Messi’s fanbase cheers him on all year round. Just like Cristiano, his earnings come mostly from sponsorships and brand endorsements, proof that scoring goals off the pitch can be just as rewarding as on it!
Selena Gomez
Next up is everyone’s favourite global sensation, Selena Gomez. Her adorable wedding photos went viral, attracting even more fans and boosting her Instagram following to 416 million (around INR 22 crore per post).
Kylie Jenner
The beauty world has its perks, and nobody knows that better than Kylie Jenner. Fans have been obsessed with the ultra-glam lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for decades, and Kylie continues to cash in, not just from her shows and businesses, but also Instagram. She boasts a whopping 392 million followers (around INR 20 crore per post).
Dwayne Johnson
Not much far behind Dwayne Johnson stands in the 5th position with a whopping follower count of 391 million (around INR 20 crore per post). The acting, the coolness and of course him going full daddy mode are somethings that might just have his audience hooked.