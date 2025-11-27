4 actors who have played the Grinch

Udisha
Boris Karloff
British actor Boris Karloff was both the voice actor for the iconic character Grinch and the narrator in the animated TV special, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in 1966. The actor went on to win a Grammy award for his work
Jim Carrey
Actor-comedian Jim Carrey made Grinch iconic for a whole new generation. He played the character in the live-action remake of the classic movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 2000. His critically appreciated performance made the Christmas hating green creature a fan favourite!
Benedict Cumberbatch
Directors Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney brought back the grumpy character of Grinch in the 2018 animated movie, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch. English Benedict Cumberbatch voiced Grinch, that too, in an American accent!
Matthew Morrison
Actor and dancer Matthew Morrison brought Grinch alive on stage when he stepped into the shows of the character for the NBC television special theatrical production, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical Live! The musical production, which aired on December 9, 2020, was filmed at London's Troubadour Theatre.