4 things that make your skin dry during winters

Udisha
Inadequate protection against weather
Winter winds always make the skin dry. The harsher the weather, greater the damage. Exposure to cold, harsh winds harms our skin's barrier, making it dry. Hence, not covering your skin with warm garments leads to flaky skin in winters.
Taking too many hot showers
Hot showers seem to be the only way to combat cold winters but hot water damages the skin's protective oil, leading to excessively dry skin.
Lack of moisturisation
The hack to deal with dry skin in winters is to thoroughly moisturise! Don't be lazy and skip your creams and lotions during winter. Not moisturising you skin will lead to very dry skin and irritation.
Harsh soaps
When bathing, use soaps that are gentle on your skin. Do not use harsh, chemical packed soaps that strip your skin of essential oil, leaving it dry. Use soft cleaners that protect your skin.