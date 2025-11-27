5 things to know about Avantika Bhatt, Sourav Joshi's fiancée

DEBOLINA ROY
Avantika Bhatt comes from a reputed family from Haldwani, which is one of the largest cities in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. Her father is reported to be a prominent astrologer. The family is known to be very private, traditional and well-respected in their community.
Prior to being publicly known, Avantika was pursuing her education by studying commerce as her main field of study. Many sources indicate that she was studying to become a Chartered Accountant.
Avantika and Sourav both hail from Kumaoni families, which indicates that they have shared cultural values, traditions, and language. This has led many fans to believe that this shared heritage would have given them a stronger connection even before Sourav became famous. The regional media often emphasizes how their similar upbringings and values have been instrumental in facilitating their long-lasting relationship.
Avantika starred in several of Sourav Joshi's most emotional vlogs before her official reveal in 2025. These include Raksha Bandhan celebrations, family vacations, birthday parties, and impromptu outings. Only her face was never shown; it was either blurred, masked with emojis, or shown from behind.
Soon after Avantika’s face was revealed online, a girl claimed on social media that Avantika had bullied her during school. The accusation went viral and led to a wave of trolling. However, there has been no police complaint, no school documentation, and no official verification of the allegation.