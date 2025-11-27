5 things to know about Avantika Bhatt, Sourav Joshi's fiancée

Avantika shares Kumaoni heritage with Sourav

Avantika and Sourav both hail from Kumaoni families, which indicates that they have shared cultural values, traditions, and language. This has led many fans to believe that this shared heritage would have given them a stronger connection even before Sourav became famous. The regional media often emphasizes how their similar upbringings and values have been instrumental in facilitating their long-lasting relationship.