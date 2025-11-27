7 digital detox practices you can do before bed for a better lifestyle

DEBOLINA ROY
To help reduce overstimulation before bed and block harmful blue light wavelengths from the screen, try to turn off all screen devices (phones, computers, and televisions) at least 30 minutes prior to sleep each night.
If you normally scroll through social media on your phone at night, consider trading out that screen time for more relaxing, analogue activities (reading a book, writing in a journal, stretching, or practicing self-care). These activities are calming and allow your body, mind, and heart to prepare for sleep.
You should also enable the "Do Not Disturb" feature or "Bedtime" setting on your phone so you won't be interrupted by notifications or receive messages while you should be sleeping. By limiting the accessibility of specific apps you will give your mind a break from harmful distractions.
When you charge your phone away from you. By putting your phone away from you while you sleep, you stop yourself from mindlessly scrolling at night, being alerted by other people's comments or posts on social media, and overloading yourself with mental stimulus.
Lower the lights, don't work in the bedroom and light lovely scents known to help relaxation (e.g., chamomile or lavender). By creating an environment with fewer stimulating items, you signal to your brain to get ready to sleep and allow yourself to go to sleep naturally.
Taking a couple of minutes to write down everything on your mind just before going to sleep can help reduce your anxiety due to checking on tasks or reminders, and it will help you stop anticipating things and have some peace of mind, which will help you disconnect more easily.
If you are having difficulty winding down at the end of your day, try using audio-only tools, such as guided meditation with audio only, soft instrumentals and/or white noise. Keep your screen off and keep your phone at least one arm's length away from you, so your mind is at ease with the relaxing sounds, and you won't be tempted to look at anything.