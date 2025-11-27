Thanksgiving Day watchlist: Best sitcom episodes

Udisha
With Thanksgiving just round the corner, it is time to binge watch the Thanksgiving special episodes from our favourite sitcoms to allow the festive fervour to settle in! Let's check out the must-watch episodes.
F.R.I.E.N.D.S
Season 5, Episode 8: The One with All the Thanksgivings
The six friends sit together to recall their worst Thanksgiving moments while the series flashes back to their younger days, making space for penty of laughter.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Season 1, Episode 10: Thanksgiving
The members of the 99th precinct gathered at Amy Santiago's house and nothing goes as planned. The chaos gives rise to hilarious moments as the team comes together to celebrate the holiday together.
Modern Family
Season 6, Episode 8: Three Turkeys
As Phil takes charge of Thanksgiving dinner, Claire is worried and prepares a back-up turkey. After a mix up, Jay and Gloria shock everyone by being present for the holiday. The confusion intensifies when all three turkeys show up together.
How I Met Your Mother
Season 3, Episode 9: Slapsgiving
This Thanksgiving dinner carries on the fun tradition of the "slap bet" between Barney and Marshall that carries on throughout the series. Barney is on the edge, as Marshall and Lily host their first Thanksgiving dinner together with the group.