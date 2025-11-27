Top 5 Indian biopics: Where women shone the brightest

Bristi Dey
Sushmita Sen in Taali
Sushmita brought warmth and empathy to Gauri Sawant’s story, shining a spotlight on her life. Having faced discrimination at every turn, Gauri’s struggles shaped her journey, and Sushmita portrayed the defining moments of her trans-life with honesty and sensitivity without a hint of sensationalism in the drama biographical series Taali.
Patralekhaa in Phule
A heartfelt tribute to India’s social reformers from an era when freedom was a gift, not a choice, this biopic brings their truth to life with grace. Patralekhaa, as Savitribai, radiates quiet strength, standing up to caste prejudice with calm, patience, and unwavering compassion. No melodrama, no exaggeration, just pure authentic acting that Patralekhaa brought to the table.
Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak
The movie follows an incredibly gruesome journey of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The story through each turn and twist brought out the reality of Indian society and the struggle of a survivor. Deepika honoured resilience more than pain and that choice defined the film.
Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi
In its quiet resilience this movie brought out the legendary story of mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was a greatness in herself. Vidya Balan, in the lead, portrayed the woman who wasn’t just crunching numbers but was defying the world’s expectations of women who dare to be brilliant and unapologetically imperfect.
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi
A tale of tragedy, resilience, and empowerment, Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the story of Gangubai Harjivandas, a girl from Kathiawad forced into prostitution. The film blends wit, unpredictability, and sharp storytelling that never asks for sympathy. Alia Bhatt doesn’t glamorize the character—she gives her humour and a fearless, magnetic charm.