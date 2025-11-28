5 health damages caused by eating junk food

Udisha
Obesity
Junk food such as deep friend food (fries, chips) and fast or processed food (pizza, burger) have all the elements that harm our health. With unhealthy fat, and high calories, such food leads to weight gain and even obesity. Unchecked weight can lead to lot of health complications.
Skin issues
Junk food consumption also affects you skin health. Oily or fried food contains trans fats and high sugar levels which lead to acne, inflammation and breakouts and degrade the quality of the skin.
Gut problems
Junk food is not gut-friendly and is difficult to digest. The high sugar, salt, oil and fat content makes it challenging for the digestive system to break down the food which leads to gut health issues such as acidity, bloating, stomach upset, weakening the gut's protective barrier over time.
Chronic diseases
Eating junk food over a long period of time leads to chronic diseases such as heart problems, diabetes, high blood pressure and fatty liver disease. These diseases affects other organs and hampers quality of life while requiring drastic lifestyle changes.
Lack of proper nutrition
Junk food does more harm than good. Food such as chips, burgers, soda, cakes, instant or frozen food provides no essential nutrition to the body. It only stuffs the body with harmful fats and sugar, leading to nutrient deficiency and an unhealthy life.