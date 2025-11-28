5 snow festivals across the globe you should not miss in 2026

Subhadrika Sen
Lake Geneva Winterfest: Happening in the United states between January 28 and February 1, 2026 the festival is home to the U.S National Snow Sculpting Championship along with bonfires, markets and other snow activities.
Ice Music Festival: will be taking place in Norway on January 23-24, 2026. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that even the instruments are carved from ice and as it melts, the acoustics shift giving birth to new soundscape.
Harbin International Ice & Snow Sculpture Festival: One of the largest snow festivals in the world takes place in Heilongjiang, China from December 20, 2025 – late February 2026. Experience a neon-lit city and magical ice sculptures made from the frozen waters of the Songhua River.
Kiruna Snow Festival: Will be taking place in Sweden from January 21- 24, 2026. It focuses on the traditional Sami culture with activities like dog sledging and snow sculpting. If you are lucky, you can spot the Northern Lights too.
Sapporo Snow Festival: One of Japan’s most famous festival will resume from February 4 – 11, 2026 with snow and ice sculptures, projection mapping, and competitions.