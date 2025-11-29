5 must-visit vegan restaurants in Kolkata

DEBOLINA ROY
Burma Burma while not completely vegan, presents a new twist on plant-based dining thanks to its focus on Burmese Home Style Cooking. Their use of flavours, textures and fresh produce rather than dairy and meat allows diners to enjoy Dim Sum, Tea Leaf Salad and Coconut Curry as an alternative to the typical meat-dominated meal. It is especially good for those unfamiliar with Vegan Food, with flavours that are both familiar and distinct.
The Out n Beyond Café serves delicious, wholesome food for vegan and planet-friendly eaters! Smoothie bowls, healthy grain bowls, and vegetarian sandwiches are all delicious options. There is also a lot of healthy food that can be eaten quickly and conveniently. Corporate professionals can use this great restaurant as a place to work while having lunch.
The Daily’s kitchen prepares meals using fresh ingredients and focuses on simplicity in preparing meals using locally grown products. Vegan salads, wraps, mezze platters, and vegan coffee drinks are popular at this location. In addition, the Daily Cafe has an open feel to it, with a calm atmosphere and fresh taste, making it an excellent location for casual lunches, meetings, or just grabbing a quick bite alone.
The Flamingo Bowl, a Pan-Asian restaurant, has an easy-to-read menu highlighting the vegan, vegetarian, and Jain-friendly options available; therefore, it is one of the most accessible dining locations for plant-based diners. The Flamingo Restaurant offers flavoursome bao buns, maki rolls, mock-meat stir-fry, clear glass noodles, and dumplings (called gyoza) that are flavour-strong without containing dairy or eggs.
Fly Kouzina is one of the best vegan restaurants in Kolkata that features a large menu featuring many different global dishes. Many of the main dishes and sides can be modified to be suited for vegans. The décor features an aeroplane theme that has great appeal to both families and younger patrons. Vegan Options available here include Continental Plates, Asian Bowls and Dairy-Free Starters, providing a welcome departure from typical Café food to provide vegan diners with more options.