5 must-visit vegan restaurants in Kolkata

Burma Burma

Burma Burma while not completely vegan, presents a new twist on plant-based dining thanks to its focus on Burmese Home Style Cooking. Their use of flavours, textures and fresh produce rather than dairy and meat allows diners to enjoy Dim Sum, Tea Leaf Salad and Coconut Curry as an alternative to the typical meat-dominated meal. It is especially good for those unfamiliar with Vegan Food, with flavours that are both familiar and distinct.