6 reasons why pearl lehengas are the new obsession this wedding season

DEBOLINA ROY
Pearl lehengas combine vintage and contemporary styles and are classic pieces that can be worn throughout the ages. They are also elegant because they do not draw attention away from your outfit by adding sparkle.
Pearl lehengas look great on all skin tones unlike the many fully embroidered or beaded outfits available today. They provide brides and maids of honor with a more feminine complexion that still shines.
Pearl lehengas are a favourite for both daytime and night ceremonies and are ideal for the various wedding functions, from the ceremony to the reception.
The best thing about pearl lehengas is their ease of coordinating with jewellery and headpieces. Whether you choose to wear bold, crystal-dripping earrings, an elaborate choker, or simple chains and rings, the pearl lehenga will blend seamlessly into your outfit.
Unlike fully embroidered or heavily sequined lehengas, pearl lehengas are light and allow for maximum movement. Brides can accurately and comfortably enjoy their weddings with extreme fluidity.
The trend of pearl lehengas is entirely related to celebrities and social media. All of the bridal influencers and bridal trends have forced the bridal fashion world to re-examine pearl lehengas as a trend to become a must-have gown in a bride's wardrobe.