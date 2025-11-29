7 things you must not miss at the Manchester Christmas Markets

Subhadrika Sen
The Christmas Markets lighting is an annual affair that the town gathers to see. Never miss a chance to witness the lightning and the fireworks, or a selfie with the giant santa after.
Lit up decorations and frames that definitely needs to be clicked.
Christmas ornaments that are cute and handy. Most are made of porcelain, ceramics or glass and go well with the seasons theme.
Home decor stuff that would make you crave for getting just one more piece.
Sausages for all your festive season house parties.
Chocolate fudge straught from Germany and in different flavours.
And no, these arent cake slices, these are chocolate bars.