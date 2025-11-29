A look at the top Italian luxury influencers

Udisha
Chiara Ferragni
An Italian fashion blogger and influencer, Chiara Ferragni is a businesswoman popular for her blog: The Blonde Salad, which she started in 2009. Known for her sense of fashion marketing and knowledge of luxury brand, Chiara even has her own fashion line.
Danielre
Born as Daniele Zaccone, Italian designer, entrepreneur and fashion influencer is an expert in men's fashion. He launched his blog, Danielre in 2014 bringing in a unique and modern approach to masculinity and menswear.
Anna Dello Russo
The Italian journalist was the pioneer in fashion influencing and used social media to build her own brand. During her early career, she worked with Vogue Italia and Vogue Japan and made a mark.