Top 5 most-visited Indian cities in 2024-25

DEBOLINA ROY
With the highest number of domestic tourist arrivals, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in terms of domestic travel. People flock to Agra to see the Taj Mahal, to Varanasi for a spiritual experience, and to Mathura–Vrindavan for pilgrimage circuits. All three of these cities are consistently ranked among the most-visited cities in India, establishing Uttar Pradesh as a powerhouse of heritage and religious tourism.
Tamil Nadu ranked second in the country for the number of domestic tourists visiting the state due to the impressive temples, beach towns and rich culture. Chennai has a significant number of visitors coming to enjoy the beaches and museums; Madurai has a large number of visitors because of the Meenakshi Temple and the historic city of Thanjavur. All of these sites attract a diverse group of visitors, including culture seekers, families, and spiritual travellers.
Karnataka had the highest amount of tourism from domestic visitors due to the various and distinct landscapes and historic locations within the state. Bengaluru has urban tourism, Mysuru provides a rich royal heritage, and Hampi is the most visited site for those who love to learn about history. The diversity of this state, which includes IT hubs, palaces, wildlife reserves, and ancient ruins, allows the tourist to plan multiple vacations in one trip.
Andhra Pradesh provides a wonderful mix of coastal scenery, spiritual destinations, and high country getaways. Tirupati is still one of the busiest places of worship for millions of Indians, Visakhapatnam has numerous opportunities for sun-seekers on the beach, and Araku Valley is the perfect escape into nature. Andhra Pradesh draws in tourists by offering a unique combination of spirituality and nature.
Rajasthan’s impressive collection of forts, palaces, sprawling desert landscapes, and vibrant cities continues to attract domestic tourists. People interested in heritage flock to Jaipur, newlyweds usually choose Udaipur, while adventure seekers travel to Jaisalmer to experience the desert. All three cities regularly appear on travel wish lists, helping secure Rajasthan as one of the most culturally significant states in India.