4 facts about the Jewish festival, Hanukkah

Udisha
When is Hanukkah?
Hanukkah is an annual Jewish festival celebrated over eight-days. This festival has no fixed date, but begins on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar, which generally falls between November 28 to December 27.
This year, Hanukah will be celebrated from December 14 to 22.
The Hannukiah
The festival observes the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. A special ritual of Hanukkah is lighting a hannukiah or a menorah every night. It is a candelabra which has nine candle holders and the one in the middle known as the shamash.
Hanukkah food!
Food takes a special place in the celebration of Hanukkah. Some special food items include potato pancakes known as latkes, sufganiyot which are jelly doughnuts and more traditional dishes like krugel and beef brisket.
The dreidel game
Another popular Hanukkah tradition is a traditional game called the dreidel game. It is a spinning top with Hebrew letters on each of the four sides. The winner or loser is decided depending on which letter the player lands. Since the Jewish festival is all about commemorating miracles, the Hebrew letters stand for "great miracle happened there".