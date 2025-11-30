4 grains other than wheat that aid in weight loss

Udisha
Barley
Skip the wheat rotis, and make them with barley instead. Packed with fibre, barley is filling and is healthier. It aids digestion and helps bring down cholesterol levels, helping you in your weight loss journey.
Oats
A classic breakfast grain, it can be used to cook full meals that can keep your appetite in check and provide you full of energy. For a kick of taste, you can add flavours to your fibrous oatmeal and make your meal tasty as well.
Quinoa
Rich in fibre as well as protein, quinoa is a great weight loss agent. It decreases calorie consumption, improves liver and gut health.
Brown Rice
Definitely a healthier substitute for white rice, brown rice keeps your appetite in check. A complete meal in itself, it is storehouse of nutrients and fibre that keeps you healthy and helps you lose a few kilos.