4 health benefits of white meat

Udisha
Good for the heart
White meat is a healthy protein option due its low fat and calorie content which supports heart health. Lean white meat even keeps cholesterol levels in check.
Good for muscle growth
Lean white meat helps repair muscle tissue and aids muscle growth. A complete protein source, it has amino acids which is great for muscle mass.
Keeps your weight in control
Despite being low in terms of calorie, white meat has high protein content which fills you up faster, thus helping you check your food intake. By controlling appetite, it aids in weight control.
Great for bone health
Packed with phosphorus, white meat combines with calcium in the bones to maintain its structure. Certain white meat like chicken contains vitamin D which also strengthens bone.