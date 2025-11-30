4 Wildlife sanctuaries in India that you must visit if you love forests

Udisha
Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal
The largest mangrove forest in the world, West Bengal's Sundarbans is known for its unique wetland ecosystem and the famous Royal Bengal tigers.
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand
This is India's oldest national park full of diverse species, flora and fauna. It is known for its tigers, cheetah, elephants, black bear and more.
Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
Located in India's west, this forest offers both wildlife and history. With the 10th century Ranthambore Fort placed within the forest, the forest is a beautiful home to tigers, sloth bears and a diverse range of animals.
Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala
This sanctuary is situated in India's Western Ghats and is marked by the evergreen forests. With the beautiful Periyar Lake a major attraction, this forest houses a large number of elephants.