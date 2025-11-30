5 Bollywood films on toxic relationships you shouldn’t miss

DEBOLINA ROY
Kabir Singh is one of the most talked-about Bollywood films on toxic relationships. In the film, we see how both partners have their lives ruined through anger, obsessive behaviour, and emotional instability. They become so attached to each other that this love turns into an uncontrolled, destructive force when both become overly attached.
Darlings gives a very gritty look at the manipulation, mental, emotional, psychological and domestic abuse. We see how the abuser uses fear and control to keep the victim trapped, and how to escape becomes an act of survival.
This film depicts the most extreme form of emotional codependency. As the relationship becomes increasingly toxic due to addiction, feelings of insecurity, and feelings of hopelessness, it becomes clear that love alone is not enough to overcome the destructive patterns.
Raanjhanaa tells the story of an obsessive stalker whose love goes unrequited. As such, it demonstrates how an unhealthy pursuit can lead not only to psychological damage but also to creating long-term consequences for the people involved rather than demonstrating affection.
Similarly, Animal examines emotional instability, dominant presence, and dysfunctional attachment styles, and it reveals how unresolved trauma causes patterns within individuals' behaviour that ultimately destroy their relationships with others.