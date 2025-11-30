5 fruits you should include in your winter diet

Udisha
Oranges
Classic winter fruit, oranges are great immunity boosters. Rich in vitamin C, it helps fight cold viruses. It also hydrates the skin and keeps it from getting dry in winters.
Kiwis
Another great source of Vitamin C, kiwis are also packed with potassium which boosts immunity and improves digestion, keeping you healthy during winters.
Apples
Apples are known for the fibre and anti-oxidants which imrove gut health. They also have vitamin C that keeps you healthy during winters, shielding you from cough and cold. The high water content also aids hydration.
Pomegranates
Packed with goodness, pomegranates increase blood circulation in your body. The antioxidants like polyphenols and vitamin C keep you healthy and warm even when winter gets harsh.
Berries
Cranberries, strawberries, blueberries and others help you fight against seasonal diseases, especially in winter, thanks to the vitamins and anti-oxidants present.