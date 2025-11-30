5 reasons your Instagram views are dropping

DEBOLINA ROY
The largest influence on the amount of engagement on a post at the time of engagement is the time at which it is posted. When the book is open, it has less likelihood of building any form of early and ongoing engagement, thus making it less likely for future posts to gain early and sustained engagement.
Due to how many Likes, Comments, Shares, and Saves you receive on an Instagram post, Instagram, based on the current method in which they rank posts, considers posts you engage with on Instagram to be less popular than posts that have more engagement than less engagement.
When the audience sees your posts that all appear the same way and/or are made up of similar elements (i.e. "all"), they will eventually lose interest, because the same content has been posted over and over again and/or the same content is being posted in the same way over and over again.
Not taking advantage of the newest features that Instagram has released (such as reels templates, collabs, notes, and trending tools) can prevent your account from reaching as many people because Instagram places higher emphasis on those who have used the newest features.
If your account has had several shadowbans, an extensive number of followers that are not engaging, many inactive followers, or has not been posting regularly for a period of time, these factors can negatively impact your reach. An easy way to improve the performance of your account would be to clean it up by either refining your niche or implementing a re-engagement strategy.