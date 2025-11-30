5 skincare mistakes for oily skin to avoid this winter

DEBOLINA ROY
Avoid using moisturiser because you have oily skin: if you have oily skin, this is an error. In the winter, your skin produces more oil when it is dry; therefore, using an oil-free, lightweight moisturiser is important to maintain balance.
Cleansing your skin multiple times during the day can be satisfying, but that is a trap! Over-cleansing your skin removes natural oils, irritates your skin and could even result in increased oil production on your face. Use gentle cleansers only once or twice a day for the best results without causing additional stress to your skin.
Scrubbing harder on your face will not decrease oiliness. Using harsh exfoliants in the winter can harm your skin barrier and cause irritation and breakouts. You should use mild exfoliants only once or twice a week for smooth skin with minimal irritation.
Only using a mattifying cream or a clay mask may seem like the best option when trying to control oils in the winter, but it will only contribute to losing moisture in your skin, leading to it being dry and experiencing patchy oiliness. In order for skin to remain healthy, use hydration products as well as a mattifying cream or clay mask for oil control.
Sunscreen is always recommended, even on cloudy days in the cold winter months b,ecause the UV rays still penetrate through the clouds and can cause skin damage that can result in darkened pigments. Using a lightweight, non-comedogenic sunscreen will help to protect your skin without adding excess oil.