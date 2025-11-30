5 things to know about Vanessa Hudgens' husband Cole Tucker

Udisha
A professional baseball player
Cole Tucker is a professional baseball player who has played in MLB for teams such as Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Comes from a diverse background
Born on July 3, 1996 the 29-year old belongs to a mixed race background and grew up in USA's Arizona.
He is the oldest son
Cole Tucker has two younger brothers, Carson Tucker, who is also a baseball player and plays for the Cleveland Indians; and Quinn Tucker, who is into filmmaking and photography.
He is married to Vanessa Hudgens.
Cole Tucker and actor Vanessa Hudgens began dating in 2020 and tied the know three years later, on December 2, 2023 in Mexico. The couple is now parents to two kids.
He has many interests!
While a professional baseball players, Cole Tucker is also a great musician and is known to be associated with many bands including one of his own!