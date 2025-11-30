6 songs that should be on your Christmas playlist

Udisha
Jingle Bell Rock
Released in 1957, this groovy song by Bobby Helms ushers in the Christmas spirit in no time, making it a holiday must.
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
This classic song by Michael Bublé is part of his popular album Christmas. It paints a beautiful scenery of what Christmas looks like, making it a holiday favourite.
Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer
No song is complete without this one Christmas song we have been singing since our childhood. Composed by Johny Marks this song was adapted from a 1939 story published by the Montgomery Ward Company.
Santa Baby
This beautiful Christmas jazz by Eartha Kitt is flirty and fun. Recorded in 1953 along with Henri René and His Orchestra, this song has definitely stood the test of time and holiday charm.
All I Want for Christmas Is You
This Mariah Carey classic is the definition of holiday romance. With the music inspired from Christmas sounds, this song was released in 1994.
Silent Night
How can this not be on your Christmas playlist? This peaceful carol with multiple renditions hits the right notes and sets the mood for Christmas.