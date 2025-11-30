6 winter beverages to warm you up (with an Indian twist)

DEBOLINA ROY
Traditional European-style hot chocolate gets a masala flair with added cardamom/cinnamon & just a dash of ground black pepper to help balance out the sweetness; This adds a Cayenne peppery heat to the best winter beverages.
The West's popular pumpkin spice latte has received a Desi makeover with the use of Indian flavours. This recipe uses spices found in masala chai instead of just plain cinnamon, and combines chai spices like cardamom, cloves, ginger and nutmeg to create a cozy drink.
Hot apple cider can be enhanced with Indian flavours in this recipe and made healthier with the addition of turmeric and fresh ginger root. It creates a delicious and warming drink that helps boost the immune system, providing a great alternative to sugary winter beverages.
One of the global classics, the honey-lemon drink is an age-old soothing Indian infusion of honey, lemon, tulsi leaves, a hint of pepper, and jaggery. It is great for warming up the body from the winter chill.
The vanilla steamer is one of the popular winter beverages in the US and Europe, and the Indian version of this drink has a very distinct flavour, with the use of cardamoms and the addition of kesar milk. This drink is also warm, creamy, not too sweet and caffeine-free.
The ginger lemongrass hot brew is based on herbal teas from Southeast Asia and incorporates an Indian twist of adding tulsi leaves and jaggery. This drink is refreshing yet cosy, and provides a light aromatic beverage for the winter