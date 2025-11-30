Lesser known facts about the popular Christmas song, Jingle Bells

Udisha
The song was released under a different title
Written and composed by James Lord Pierpont, Jingle Bells is not the original title of the song! The song, first published by a Boston music publisher in 1857 was released as One Horse Open Sleigh. The title was changed to the current one two years later.
Not a Christmas song!
Now a Christmas classic, Jingle Bells was actually first performed at a Thanksgiving event. It was intended as a song about winter sleigh rides.
First song to have been broadcast from space
In 1965, two astronauts on the Gemini 6 were sending a worrisome report to the Mission Control when they suddenly played Jingle Bells along with a harmonica and sleigh bells. Thus, the song made history as the first to be broadcast as well as performed from space.
It was seen as inappropriate!
Some of the original verses of the secular song were actually considered rebellious and inappropriate for the church. The original lyrics, which did are no longer sung, were about courting girls.