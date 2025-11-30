Revamp your living space with these 5 home decor items under Rs. 500

DEBOLINA ROY
This cushion cover will immediately add warmth to your couch or bedding with its detailed embroidery and colourful designs. It’s a simple way to add texture and softness to your decor to make any simple area seem more welcoming when you choose cushions with patterns.
An art piece can drastically change the atmosphere of a space. You can create a focal point above a sofa or console table without cluttering space by hanging this framed piece of art. Minimalist and colourful pieces, such as this one, draw attention toward posh-looking walls and make the space feel finished at a fraction of the cost.
A wood piece brings warmth and a hand-crafted feel to any area of your home. By placing it on a table, shelf, or entryway, the natural hues of the wood contrast beautifully with modern furniture. Its organic-looking hue and artisanal finish create a sense of warmth and make a small item that costs very little to purchase enhance the visual aesthetic of the space.
This little vase works great as a holder for fresh flowers or dried plants. A small vase is perfect for brightening up any room and can be used anywhere - on a table, side table, or in your home!
If you're looking to add some character to your shelf or desk, then the possibilities are endless! A small figurine or piece of art will create a focal point for your tabletop or bookshelf, while adding texture and interest to an otherwise empty space – and choosing a metallic or terracotta style will add a new dimension to the decoration you already have.