Why should you make a stop at Remya Brijesh’s new solo in Delhi?

Subhadrika Sen
Curated by Georgina Maddox, the exhibition is titled Voyage of the Soul.
The artworks trace memories, belonging and the quiet pulse of everyday life.
‘Remya’s work is a meditation on the porousness of borders—between land and water, self and other, memory and moment,’ says curator Georgina Maddox.
'Each brushstroke is a return—a quiet journey back to the rivers of my childhood, the warmth of my grandparents’ home, and the stories that shaped me.’ says artist Remya Brijesh.
The exhibition is on at Kalamkaar Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi till December 3, 2025 between 11 am - 7 pm.