4 best Sherlocks on screen

Subhadrika Sen

Robert Downey Jr

Perhaps the most loved Holmes on-screen, Robert Downey Jr. stepped in for the films Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in 2009 and 2011 respectively.

Benedict Cumberbatch

When Sherlock had released, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Holmes, it had broken all viewership records for seven years from 2010-2017.

Kay Kay Menon

In the 2024 OTT series, Shekhar Home, the Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, Kay Kay Menon had stepped in as the lead .

Christopher Plummer

A blast from the past! Late actor Christopher Plummer has also stepped in as Sherlock Holmes in the 1977 tele-film Silver Blaze.

