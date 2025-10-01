4 best Sherlocks on screen

Subhadrika Sen
Robert Downey Jr
Perhaps the most loved Holmes on-screen, Robert Downey Jr. stepped in for the films Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in 2009 and 2011 respectively.
Benedict Cumberbatch
When Sherlock had released, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Holmes, it had broken all viewership records for seven years from 2010-2017.
Kay Kay Menon
In the 2024 OTT series, Shekhar Home, the Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, Kay Kay Menon had stepped in as the lead .
Christopher Plummer
A blast from the past! Late actor Christopher Plummer has also stepped in as Sherlock Holmes in the 1977 tele-film Silver Blaze.