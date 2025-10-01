5 flowers you should use in your winter wedding other than marigold

Subhadrika Sen
Orchids
For a luxe look, orchids are available all year –round which adds its touch of elegance and sophistication to varmalas or mandap decorations.
Chrysanthemums
Want texture and colours – white, pink, yellow, reds, you would get them all in Chrysanthemums that can literally make your wedding background bloom bright.
Sunflowers
These are underrated but add a pop-up colour to every decoration and arrangement.
Rose
Paint the wedding red with roses. And if you want variations, they surely come in different colours.
Carnations
Versatile and available in colours like pink, plum, peach and burgundy, Carnations are ideal for entries, backdrops and other installations lasting all day long.