5 fruits that support kidney health

Udisha
Apples
An apple a day keeps the doctor away! With anti-inflammatory properties, apples are high in fiber and low in potassium, these fruits are great for your kidney.
Berries
A variety of berries such as blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and cranberries are known to protect the kidney from UTIs and oxidative stress. Packed with antioxidants and low potassium count, berries can support kidney health.
Pineapple
Pineapples are rich in bromelain, a group of enzymes known to break down protein. The enzyme also has anti-inflammatory properties besides being low in potassium and can actually improve kidney health.
Grapes
Red grapes are known to contain the chemical, resveratrol which can aid weight loss. Grapes have multiple benefits and are naturally low in potassium, making it good for heart and kidney health.
Cherries
Once again, cherries are extremely rich in antioxidants and keep uric acid levels in check, which make them beneficial for kidney health and functioning.