5 most hydrating vegetables

Udisha
Cucumber
With approximately 96% water content, cucumber is one of the most hydrating and low-calorie vegetables available. It is a very versatile vegetable and is ready to eat as soon as you peel off its skin. Cucumbers are widely used in salads, sandwiches and other diet foods.
Celery
An extremely crunchy, leafy vegetable, celery is a healthy alternative to curb your snacking habits. With about 95% water content, it is low-calorie and a great ingredient for juices.
Lettuce
Lettuce comes in various varieties such as romaine and iceberg and is a favourite salad ingredient. This leafy vegetable is not just hydrating, but is also rich in vitamins. While all lettuce types are a great source of water, iceberg lettuce has the highest water content with 96% approximately.
Radish
This vegetable provides both spice and crunch while being an important hydrating vegetable. Radishes, used in salads, curries and other meals, have about 95% water.
Tomatoes
Extremely rich in Vitamin C, potassium and antioxidants, tomatoes have a high water content of around 94%. This vegetable is used to cook different types of meal across a variety of cuisines, and provides essential nutrition, improving overall health.