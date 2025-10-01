5 movie franchises that desperately need a third film

Subhadrika Sen
After Tanu weds Manu in 2011 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015, fans of this quirky Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan starrer wait for a third film.
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi won everybody’s hearts by playing the adorable duo Munna Bhai and Circuit in two of the movies released in 2003 and 2006. While speculations are strong for a third one, it’s way too delayed.
Nicolas Cage and his companions caught our attention during the first two films of National Treasure and fans would surely want more.
Robert Downey Jr starred as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) and now fans await the Downey Jr and Jude Law pair to reprise again.
After the first two films, film franchise was stopped and shifted to OTT. But the popularity of the franchise might still welcome a third movie.