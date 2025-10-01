5 Taylor Swift collaborations you may have forgotten about

Udisha
Highway Don't Care (2013)
This famous Tim McGraw country track featured Taylor Swift & Keith Urban. Taylor has also been credited for the song.
Gasoline (Remix) (2021)
Taylor Swift provided backing vocals for the remix track by HAIM, a group of three sisters. With this song, Taylor Swift ventured into music that leaned towards indie.
Birch (2021)
This Big Red Machine song featured Taylor Swift. A group by Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner, Big Red Machine included this song in their album titled How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Be Like This?
Two Is Better Than One (2009)
Taylor Swift co-wrote this song by rock band Boys Like Girls and also featured in it. The song appeared in the band's 2009 album, Love and War.
The Alcott (2020)
Another indie song, Taylor Swift sang on this track by The National for their album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.