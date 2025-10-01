5 vampire hunting movies you can explore

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922)
It is one of the most influential horror movies, but it almost never existed due to a copyright issue. The film was an illegal adaptation of Dracula, which was not public domain at the time in Germany, but it was made regardless. The movie is about Vampire Count Orlok expressing interest in a new residence and real estate agent Hutter's wife.
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)
This gothic vampire film directed by Neil Jordan, grossed to $36.4 million, surpassing Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to achieve a November record, when it released.
Dracula (1958)
Directed by Terence Fisher and written by Jimmy Sangster based on Bram Stoker's 1897, Dracula was well received by critics and fans of Bram's works. The trade journal reviews from 1958 were very positive.
What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
This New Zealand mockumentary was written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. It follows the lives of four vampire housemates, Viago, Vladislav, Deacon, and Petyr, who share a flat in the Wellington suburb of Te Aro.
Black Sunday (1960)
This 1960 Italian gothic horror film directed by Mario Bava in his official directorial debut, starred Barbara Steele, John Richardson, Andrea Checchi, Ivo Garrani, Arturo Dominici and Enrico Oliveri. It's marked by an amazing production flair and attention to the supernatural world.