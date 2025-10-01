Are you an anxious traveller? 4 ways to calm yourself on holiday

Udisha
If you are an anxious traveller, make sure to stay calm. Meditate, listen to music and relax, and enjoy your present.
A long bucket list can be overwhelming. Prioritising a few activities and having enough time for breaks can help keep travel anxiety at bay.
Do not dwell on negative thoughts. If you feel anxious, look outside and take in the view, watch a movie or have your favourite food.
If you are travelling with people, discuss your anxieties with them before the trip. Work together to do things that help you stay calm, ensuring everyone enjoys their time.