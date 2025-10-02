4 things you should not mix with chocolate

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Alcohol
Brandy, whiskey, vodka, or rum are some very strong alcohols, which overpower the subtle cocoa notes. They also interfere with the absorption of antioxidants present in chocolate.
Dairy
Hot chocolate can be yummy, but cow milk with dark chocolate is actually not as great for pairing. Studies suggest that the casein in milk can inhibit the absorption of flavonoids, which are found in cocoa, and are quite beneficial for our bodies.
Salty food
Salty ingredients like anchovies, strong aged cheeses, or chips do not go well with chocolate. Sea salt and dark choccy, on the other hand, can make for a heavenly mix.
Citrus fruits
Sometimes the high levels of citric acid in these fruits, like oranges and lemons, create an acidic "shock" with the fat in chocolate, making the taste in your mouth very unpalatable.