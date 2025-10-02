5 complex carbs that can help your diet

Udisha
Oatmeal
Rich in fiber that is soluble, oatmeal is a complex carb that can keep your cholesterol in check. A breakfast classic, smoothies, biscuits and porridge can become healthy diet choices with some oatmeal in it.
Brown Rice
Complex carbohydrates are healthy because they are rich in nutrients and fiber and also do not affect blood sugar levels. Brown rice does all of that and more! It is a much healthier alternative to regular white rice and contains germ, bran, and endosperm.
Beans and Legumes
Full of protein and rich in fiber, beans and legumes give you the perfect energy kick. With multiple options such as lentils, kidney beans, white beans, chickpeas and more, these can be cooked into various recipes.
Quinoa
This whole grain aids digestion and boosts energy, due to its high protein content. Also used as an alternative for rice, quinoa is a complex carb that provides nutritious fibres.
Sweet Potatoes
This starchy vegetable is not just a complex carbohydrate but is full of essential minerals and vitamins. A great and healthy addition to your diet, you can add them to your salad or roast or mash them.