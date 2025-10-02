5 forgotten cooking shows that every foodie will love

Subhadrika Sen
For 19 years between 1993 and 2012, Sanjeev Kapoor’s Khana Khazana was the alarm bell to wake up in Indian families. some episodes can be streamed today on YouTube.
One of the first female celebrity chefs of India, Tarla Dalal in her show Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal was an icon of vegetarian recipes around the early 2000s.
One stylish kitchen, simple yet wholesome recipes which drained the guilt feeling down the drain, made Nigella Lawson’s Nigella Bites an epic cookery show in 2000-2001.
Kylie Kwong in her show Kylie Kwong: Heart and Soul barred the secrets of cooking from her Chinese-Australian descent during 2003-2004.
Benudir Rannaghar was a Bengali cookery show hosted by legendary actress Supriya Devi where she cooked traditional dishes, gave easy kitchen tips and more. It ran between 1998-2002.