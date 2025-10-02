6 most beautiful lakes in India

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Nandkol Lake, Kashmir
Its the last lake on the Kashmir Great Lakes trek. Imagine finishing the hike and your eyes fall upon this heavenly sight!
Tarsar Lake, Kashmir
Another insanely beautiful sight to feast upon. Hear the gentle sound of the water, and slowly sleep by the stream gurgling by.
Samiti Lake, Sikkim
The colour of this alpine lake is gorgeous. You can see the reflection of Mt Pandim upon the surface of the lake.
Ruinsara Tal
On the Har Ki Dun Ruinsara Tal Trek in the Himalayas, you get to encounter Ruinsara Tal. The lake is cuddled by white top mountains with snow patches and meadowy grasslands.
Tso Moriri, Ladakh
This Ramsar Wetland site is a pristine high-altitude lake. How clean is the view and look at the expanse of it!
Sundersar Lake, Jammu and Kashmir
Dubbed the "prettiest trek in India," how can you not go to this one and not be stunned by the stillness of the waters and the clear reflection of the Milky Way galaxy at night?