6 reasons to include honey in your diet

Udisha
Anti-inflammatory properties
Honey has anti-inflammatory properties due to the presence of antioxidants such as bioactive compounds. These protect the human body from cell damage and even heart diseases. A bit of honey everyday can really boost your health.
Helps gut health
With prebiotic properties, honey aids the growth of certain bacteria that help in digestion, improving gut health and immunity.
Balanced nutrition
Packed with vitamins, minerals and other beneficial nutrients, honey provides the required nutrition if consumed in moderation.
Better sweetener
Honey is definitely a better alternative to the regular, white sugar. Despite raising blood sugar levels, the antioxidants present in honey provide necessary support against type 2 diabetes. With a low glycemic index, it is known to reduce inflammation, thus regulating blood sugar.
Antimicrobial properties
Certain types of honey, such as the eucalyptus or labiatae variety, can actually help if you have a respiratory infection. With antimicrobial properties, it can act as a natural cough suppressant and heal sore throats.
Easy to use
Honey is a no-fuss, versatile ingredient. It can be added to any meal and can enhance the taste while providing health benefits when consumed moderately.