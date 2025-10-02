6 things you don't know about Jane Goodall

Udisha
She went to Cambridge
Jane Goodall earned a PhD from the University of Cambridge without ever completing her Bachelor's Degree. This makes her among the very few people who have achieved this!
She adopted a chimpanzee
Jane Goodall had actually adopted a chimpanzee named Grub. She had been with the chimpanzee since its birth and formed a unique bond, becoming a mother figure as well.
Her research was remarkable
Jane Goodall was the one whose research showed that Chimpanzees do engage in warfare and conflict. She helped uncover a very important aspect of animal psychology that is complex and rooted in social structures.
She named the chimpanzees
Jane Goodall was no ordinary human being, she gave her heart to the work she did. Jane was the first scientist to name the chimpanzees she studied. Contrary to the usual practice of numbering study subjects, she named the animals names like David Greybeard.
She was mocked
A world renowned primatologist, Jane Goodall was actually laughed at when she expressed her desire to go to Africa, live with animals and write about them, at 10 years old. Her dream met with skepticism but she ended up paving the way for all little dreamers like her.
She became a vegetarian
Jane Goodall was not a born vegetarian but decided to give up meat after witnessing the way animals were made to suffer for being raised for food. Jane refused to be part of the violence.