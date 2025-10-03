4 mistakes to avoid for the perfect smokey eyes

Subhadrika Sen
Never skip the primer: an eyeshadow primer is a strong base to hold your eyeshadow colours and the whole make-up for a long time.
Never use one shade: Using at least three shade will give the perfect ombre hues and depth to the look.
No shoddy blending: This is the key. Avoid patchy lines and creases by blending the colours well. Take your time in this step.
Don't neglect the lower lash: Leaving it bare can ruin your look. apply the same eyeshadows or liner on your lower lash to complete the look.